Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Huawei Mate 50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1034K versus 538K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (945 against 751 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (32:36 vs 30:11 hours)
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 50 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 428 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.3% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 50 Pro +26%
945 nits
Honor 70
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 50 Pro +1%
91.3%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 50 Pro +37%
1268
Honor 70
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 50 Pro +36%
3808
Honor 70
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 50 Pro +92%
1034807
Honor 70
538346
CPU - 162664
GPU - 166021
Memory - 87124
UX - 129564
Total score 1034807 538346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android Android 12
ROM EMUI 13 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 14:06 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:02 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 80 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Mate 50 Pro
30:11 hr
Honor 70 +8%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 50 Pro +32%
152
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Mate 50 Pro +9%
141
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
Mate 50 Pro +30%
149
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 50 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

