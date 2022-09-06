Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Mate 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.