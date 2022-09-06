Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 50 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Mate 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1233 mAh larger battery capacity: 4460 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1037K versus 801K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1221 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 50
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 442 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 50
n/a
iPhone 13
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Orange, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 50 +3%
88.6%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 50 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 50
1221
iPhone 13 +40%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 50
3780
iPhone 13 +22%
4601
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 50 +29%
1037722
iPhone 13
801558
CPU - 210809
GPU - 324750
Memory - 134620
UX - 133782
Total score 1037722 801558
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 50
n/a
iPhone 13
8755
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8755
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM EMUI 13 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4460 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Mate 50
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 50
n/a
iPhone 13
138
Video quality
Mate 50
n/a
iPhone 13
117
Generic camera score
Mate 50
n/a
iPhone 13
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 50
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 September 2021
Release date September 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 50. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

