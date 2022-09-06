Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 50 vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 50 vs Honor 50

Хуавей Мейт 50
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Huawei Mate 50
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Mate 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1041K versus 515K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 13% higher pixel density (442 vs 392 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 50
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 442 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 525 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 50
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Orange, Purple White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 50
88.6%
Honor 50 +1%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 50 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 50 +57%
1242
Honor 50
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 50 +27%
3796
Honor 50
3000
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 50 +102%
1041890
Honor 50
515247
CPU - 160022
GPU - 156981
Memory - 78639
UX - 116871
Total score 1041890 515247
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 50 +309%
10189
Honor 50
2492
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 61 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 10189 2492
PCMark 3.0 score - 11836
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM EMUI 13 Magic UI 6
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4460 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:48 hr
Watching video - 15:11 hr
Gaming - 05:34 hr
Standby - 116 hr
General battery life
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 50
34:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 50
92.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2022 June 2021
Release date September 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 50 is definitely a better buy.

