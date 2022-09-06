Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 50 vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 50 vs Honor 70

VS
Huawei Mate 50
Huawei Honor 70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Mate 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1037K versus 540K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (442 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4460 mAh
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 442 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 70
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 50
88.6%
Honor 70 +2%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 50 and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 50 +33%
1221
Honor 70
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 50 +36%
3780
Honor 70
2788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 50 +92%
1037722
Honor 70
540975
CPU - 162664
GPU - 166021
Memory - 87124
UX - 129564
Total score 1037722 540975
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 70
2633
PCMark 3.0 score - 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android Android 12
ROM EMUI 13 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4460 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:02 hr
Watching video - 14:45 hr
Gaming - 04:54 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 50
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 50 is definitely a better buy.

