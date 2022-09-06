Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 50 vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Mate 50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1037K versus 933K)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1221 and 1123 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 50
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.54:9
PPI 442 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.7%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 50
n/a
Honor Magic 4 Pro
951 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Orange, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 50
88.6%
Honor Magic 4 Pro +5%
93%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 50 and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 50 +9%
1221
Honor Magic 4 Pro
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 50 +8%
3780
Honor Magic 4 Pro
3506
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 50 +11%
1037722
Honor Magic 4 Pro
933743
CPU - 187881
GPU - 434884
Memory - 148460
UX - 166743
Total score 1037722 933743
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9893
PCMark 3.0 score - 13524
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (17th and 42nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android Android 12
ROM EMUI 13 Magic UI 6
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4460 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time - 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:33 hr
Watching video - 11:47 hr
Gaming - 06:16 hr
Standby - 68 hr
General battery life
Mate 50
n/a
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3840 x 2160
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 February 2022
Release date September 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50.

