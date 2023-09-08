Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 60 Pro Plus vs Magic 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus vs Honor Magic 5 Pro

80 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus
89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus
Honor Magic 5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 9000S) that was released on September 8, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 66W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1417 and 993 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus and Honor Magic 5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 60 Pro Plus
Magic 5 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2720 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.54:9
PPI 440 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.5% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 79 mm (3.11 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus and Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 9000S Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2620 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: 		- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 740
GPU shading units - 2560
GPU clock 750 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 60 Pro Plus
2891
Magic 5 Pro +58%
4574
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 240420
GPU - 563919
Memory - 222701
UX - 186528
Total score - 1210155
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 37.6 °C
Stability - 47%
Graphics test - 75 FPS
Graphics score - 12649
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android Android 13
ROM - Magic UI 7.1
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:43 hr
Watching video - 16:12 hr
Gaming - 04:59 hr
Standby - 118 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 40 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 18 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2023 February 2023
Release date September 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

