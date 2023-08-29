Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 60 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 60 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

84 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60 Pro
VS
70 out of 100
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Huawei Mate 60 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 9000S) that was released on August 29, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 18W)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1620 and 1000 points
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 60 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 440 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.5% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 277 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 79 mm (3.11 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 60 Pro +3%
88.5%
iPhone 12 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 9000S Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 2620 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: 		- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics - Apple A14 GPU
GPU shading units - 256
GPU clock 750 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS - ~654.3 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 60 Pro
1000
iPhone 12 Pro +62%
1620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 60 Pro
3163
iPhone 12 Pro +29%
4075
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 201506
GPU - 276492
Memory - 119935
UX - 129653
Total score - 731303
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 38.1 °C
Stability - 76%
Graphics test - 44 FPS
Graphics score - 7431
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 14 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:54 hr
Watching video - 12:40 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
29:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 October 2020
Release date August 2023 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 Pro
3. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 12 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Huawei Mate 60 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 60 Pro
9. Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Mate 60 Pro
10. Huawei P60 Pro and Mate 60 Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский