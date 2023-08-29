Huawei Mate 60 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Huawei Mate 60 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 9000S) that was released on August 29, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 60 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
- Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
- Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 15W)
- Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 35% higher pixel density (440 vs 326 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 5-years newer
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 31 grams less
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1128 and 1000 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
89
59
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98*
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|440 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.5%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1920:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|79 mm (3.11 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|225 g (7.94 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|2620 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Apple A12 GPU
|GPU shading units
|-
|256
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~576 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1000
iPhone XR +13%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 60 Pro +42%
3163
2230
|CPU
|-
|142806
|GPU
|-
|178961
|Memory
|-
|79246
|UX
|-
|104785
|Total score
|-
|507808
|Max surface temperature
|-
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|-
|69%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5208
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 14
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|OS size
|-
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Max charge power
|88 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|September 2018
|Release date
|August 2023
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 88 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1