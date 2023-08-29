Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 60 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Huawei Mate 60 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 9000S) that was released on August 29, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 60 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
  • Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 15W)
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 35% higher pixel density (440 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 5-years newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1128 and 1000 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 60 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 440 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 79 mm (3.11 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 60 Pro +12%
88.5%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 9000S Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2620 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: 		- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics - Apple A12 GPU
GPU shading units - 256
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~576 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 60 Pro
1000
iPhone XR +13%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 60 Pro +42%
3163
iPhone XR
2230
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
507808
CPU - 142806
GPU - 178961
Memory - 79246
UX - 104785
Total score - 507808
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Graphics score - 5208
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 14 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:16 hr
Watching video - 12:45 hr
Gaming - 05:10 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 September 2018
Release date August 2023 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
