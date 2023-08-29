Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 60 Pro vs Mate 60 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 60 Pro vs Mate 60

84 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60 Pro

84 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60
Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Huawei Mate 60

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Huawei Mate 60 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 9000S) that was released on August 29, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 9000S. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 66W)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1000 and 919 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Mate 60 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Value for money


Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 60 Pro

Mate 60

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.69 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 440 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.5% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 79 mm (3.11 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 60 Pro
88.5%
Mate 60 +1%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 60 Pro and Huawei Mate 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 9000S Huawei Kirin 9000S
Max clock 2620 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: 		- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 60 Pro +9%
1000
Mate 60
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 60 Pro +9%
3163
Mate 60
2905
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 14 Android 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4750 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 0:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 August 2023
Release date August 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 60 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
