Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 60 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 60 vs Apple iPhone 14

84 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60
VS
77 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14
Huawei Mate 60
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.69-inch Huawei Mate 60 (with Huawei Kirin 9000S) that was released on August 29, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1471 mAh larger battery capacity: 4750 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 20W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1745 and 919 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Mate 60 and Apple iPhone 14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 60
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.69 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 431 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 60
n/a
iPhone 14
842 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 60 +4%
89.8%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 60 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Huawei Kirin 9000S Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2620 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: 		- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics - Apple A15 GPU
GPU shading units - 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 1338 MHz
FLOPS - ~1712.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 60
919
iPhone 14 +90%
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 60
2905
iPhone 14 +65%
4800
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 60
n/a
iPhone 14
816066
CPU - 213363
GPU - 334668
Memory - 135194
UX - 129759
Total score - 816066
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 60
n/a
iPhone 14
9385
Max surface temperature - 42.4 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9385
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 4750 mAh 3279 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Mate 60
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 60
n/a
iPhone 14
135
Video quality
Mate 60
n/a
iPhone 14
146
Generic camera score
Mate 60
n/a
iPhone 14
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mate 60
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 September 2022
Release date September 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 60 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 60 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
2. Huawei Mate 60 or Huawei Mate 60 Pro
3. Huawei Mate 60 or Xiaomi 13
4. Huawei Mate 60 or Samsung Galaxy S23
5. Huawei Mate 60 or Apple iPhone 15
6. Apple iPhone 14 or Apple iPhone 13 mini
7. Apple iPhone 14 or Samsung Galaxy S23
8. Apple iPhone 14 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 14 or Apple iPhone 13
10. Apple iPhone 14 or Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский