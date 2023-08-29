Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 60 vs Mate 50 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 60 vs Mate 50

84 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60
VS
79 out of 100
Huawei Mate 50
Huawei Mate 60
Huawei Mate 50

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.69-inch Huawei Mate 60 (with Huawei Kirin 9000S) that was released on August 29, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 919 points

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 50 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Mate 60
91*
Mate 50
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mate 60
84*
Mate 50
89*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Mate 60
84*
Mate 50
79*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 60
vs
Mate 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.69 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 431 ppi 442 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 60 +1%
89.8%
Mate 50
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 60 and Huawei Mate 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Huawei Kirin 9000S Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2620 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: 		- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 730
GPU shading units - 1536
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~2764.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 60
919
Mate 50 +35%
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 60
2905
Mate 50 +31%
3816
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 60
n/a
Mate 50
1008596
CPU - 247498
GPU - 443228
Memory - 162883
UX - 149568
Total score - 1008596
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 60
n/a
Mate 50
10529
PCMark 3.0
Mate 60
n/a
Mate 50
12434
Web score - 9624
Video editing - 6491
Photo editing - 31130
Data manipulation - 9495
Writing score - 16478
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android
ROM - EMUI 13

Battery

Capacity 4750 mAh 4460 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:31 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 September 2022
Release date September 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and software are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 60. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 60 vs Apple iPhone 15
2. Huawei Mate 60 vs Mate 60 Pro
3. Huawei Mate 60 vs Apple iPhone 14
4. Huawei Mate 60 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. Huawei Mate 60 vs Samsung Galaxy S23
6. Huawei Mate 60 vs OnePlus Nord 3
7. Huawei Mate 60 vs Huawei P60
8. Huawei Mate 60 vs Xiaomi 13
9. Huawei Mate 50 vs Mate 50 Pro
10. Huawei Mate 50 vs Huawei P50
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский