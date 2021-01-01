Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.