Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • 20% higher pixel density (414 vs 345 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 60.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 63 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate X
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.6:9
PPI 414 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.9% 88.03%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate X
n/a
Mate 20 X
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 295 gramm (10.41 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate X
86.9%
Mate 20 X +1%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate X and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate X
700
Mate 20 X
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate X
2551
Mate 20 X
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate X
304076
Mate 20 X
304375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate X +3%
416698
Mate 20 X
403334
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (124th and 134th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 10.1
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate X
n/a
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate X
n/a
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate X
n/a
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7535 x 5305 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 24 megapixels
Image resolution - 5632 x 4224
Aperture - f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate X
n/a
Mate 20 X
118
Video quality
Mate X
n/a
Mate 20 X
97
Generic camera score
Mate X
n/a
Mate 20 X
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate X
n/a
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2018
Release date June 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 2137 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 X. It has a better design and sound.

