Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate X (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 411K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 73.1 mm narrower
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate X
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 414 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 86.9% 94.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate X
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 295 gramm (10.41 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mate X
86.9%
Mate 30 Pro +8%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate X and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate X
707
Mate 30 Pro +10%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate X
2543
Mate 30 Pro +21%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate X
411704
Mate 30 Pro +17%
479924
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (87th and 55th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 11
OS size - 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate X
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate X
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate X
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7535 x 5305 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate X
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 2137 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

