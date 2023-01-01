Huawei Mate Xs 2 vs Mate X3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.8-inch Huawei Mate Xs 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3
- Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 817K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 1119 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|7.8 inches
|7.85 inches
|Resolution
|2200 x 2480 pixels
|2224 x 2496 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|10.15:9
|8:7.1
|PPI
|424 ppi
|426 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|88.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|141.5 mm (5.57 inches)
|Thickness
|5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
|5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|255 g (8.99 oz)
|241 g (8.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|210637
|-
|GPU
|315851
|-
|Memory
|144154
|-
|UX
|148939
|-
|Total score
|817416
|993790
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (102nd and 56th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|EMUI 13.1
|OS size
|25.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (85% in 30 min)
|Yes (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|0:37 hr
|Web browsing
|05:30 hr
|-
|Watching video
|06:45 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:09 hr
|-
|Standby
|61 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10.7 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3776 x 2832
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|May 2022
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate X3 is definitely a better buy.
