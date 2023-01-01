Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate Xs 2 vs Mate X3 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate Xs 2 vs Mate X3

Хуавей Mate Xs 2
VS
Хуавей Mate X3
Huawei Mate Xs 2
Huawei Mate X3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.8-inch Huawei Mate Xs 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 817K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 1119 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate Xs 2
vs
Mate X3

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 7.8 inches 7.85 inches
Resolution 2200 x 2480 pixels 2224 x 2496 pixels
Aspect ratio 10.15:9 8:7.1
PPI 424 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate Xs 2
724 nits
Mate X3
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) 141.5 mm (5.57 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 255 g (8.99 oz) 241 g (8.5 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate Xs 2 +1%
89.8%
Mate X3
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate Xs 2 and Huawei Mate X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate Xs 2
1119
Mate X3 +16%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate Xs 2
3502
Mate X3 +22%
4259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate Xs 2
817416
Mate X3 +22%
993790
CPU 210637 -
GPU 315851 -
Memory 144154 -
UX 148939 -
Total score 817416 993790
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate Xs 2
5742
Mate X3
n/a
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (102nd and 56th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 13.1
OS size 25.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (85% in 30 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 05:30 hr -
Watching video 06:45 hr -
Gaming 05:09 hr -
Standby 61 hr -
General battery life
Mate Xs 2
17:23 hr
Mate X3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.7 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3776 x 2832 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mate Xs 2
83.4 dB
Mate X3
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2023
Release date May 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate X3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mate X3 or Galaxy S23 Ultra
2. Mate X3 or Galaxy Z Fold 4
3. Mate X3 or Galaxy Z Flip 4
4. Mate X3 or X Fold
5. Mate X3 or Find N2 Flip
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish