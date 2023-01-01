Huawei Mate Xs 2 vs Mate X3 VS Huawei Mate Xs 2 Huawei Mate X3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.8-inch Huawei Mate Xs 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3 Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)

Waterproof body (IPX8 classification) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 817K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 817K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 1119 points

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 1119 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 7.8 inches 7.85 inches Resolution 2200 x 2480 pixels 2224 x 2496 pixels Aspect ratio 10.15:9 8:7.1 PPI 424 ppi 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Mate Xs 2 724 nits Mate X3 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) 141.5 mm (5.57 inches) Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 255 g (8.99 oz) 241 g (8.5 oz) Waterproof No IPX8 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mate Xs 2 +1% 89.8% Mate X3 88.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 13.1 OS size 25.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (85% in 30 min) Yes (87% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 05:30 hr - Watching video 06:45 hr - Gaming 05:09 hr - Standby 61 hr - General battery life Mate Xs 2 17:23 hr Mate X3 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Laser autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 81 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10.7 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3776 x 2832 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Mate Xs 2 83.4 dB Mate X3 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2022 March 2023 Release date May 2022 May 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate X3 is definitely a better buy.