Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.8-inch Huawei Mate Xs 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Huawei Mate Xs, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 520K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (601 against 416 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate Xs 2
vs
Mate Xs

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 7.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 2200 x 2480 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 10.15:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate Xs 2 +44%
601 nits
Mate Xs
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 156.5 gramm (5.52 oz) 300 gramm (10.58 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate Xs 2 +3%
89.8%
Mate Xs
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate Xs 2 and Huawei Mate Xs in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate Xs 2 +52%
1135
Mate Xs
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate Xs 2 +24%
3746
Mate Xs
3009
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate Xs 2 +56%
813833
Mate Xs
520802
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (38th and 180th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 06:31 hr
Watching video - 13:21 hr
Gaming - 06:01 hr
Standby - 66 hr
General battery life
Mate Xs 2
n/a
Mate Xs
23:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.7 megapixels -
Image resolution 3776 x 2832 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate Xs 2
n/a
Mate Xs
81.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 February 2020
Release date May 2022 March 2020
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is definitely a better buy.

