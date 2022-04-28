Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.8-inch Huawei Mate Xs 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Huawei Mate Xs, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.