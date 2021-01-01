Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate Xs vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate Xs vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Хуавей Мейт Хs
Huawei Mate Xs
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate Xs (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs
  • Comes with 1454 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 95% higher maximum brightness (803 against 411 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 457K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 74.8 mm narrower
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 414 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate Xs
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 414 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.9% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.4%
PWM 242 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate Xs
411 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +95%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 300 gramm (10.58 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Mate Xs +6%
86.9%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate Xs and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate Xs
730
iPhone 11 Pro +82%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate Xs
2968
iPhone 11 Pro +7%
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate Xs
457912
iPhone 11 Pro +19%
544624

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 15.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate Xs
9:47 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +39%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate Xs +20%
18:21 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate Xs +21%
20:52 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7535 x 5305 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate Xs
81 dB
iPhone 11 Pro +5%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 2375 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei Mate Xs
2. Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Mate Xs
3. Huawei Mate X vs Mate Xs
4. Apple iPhone 11 vs 11 Pro
5. Apple iPhone XS vs 11 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs 11 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish