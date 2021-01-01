Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate Xs (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.