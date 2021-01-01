Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate Xs vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate Xs (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs
  • Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (820 against 413 nits)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 457K)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (95 vs 84 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 68.1 mm narrower
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 414 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate Xs
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 414 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.9% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.4%
PWM 242 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate Xs
413 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +99%
820 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 300 gramm (10.58 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate Xs
86.9%
iPhone 12 Pro Max +1%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate Xs and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate Xs
725
iPhone 12 Pro Max +118%
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate Xs
2938
iPhone 12 Pro Max +44%
4238
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate Xs
457092
iPhone 12 Pro Max +37%
625520

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 15.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate Xs
9:47 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +49%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate Xs +20%
18:21 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate Xs
20:52 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7535 x 5305 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate Xs +1%
81 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
80.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2020
Release date March 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 2375 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

