Huawei Mate Xs vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate Xs (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 156% higher maximum brightness (1049 against 409 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 44% longer battery life (121 vs 84 hours)
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (802K versus 519K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 68.1 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1148 x 2480 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|-
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.9%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|300 gramm (10.58 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
iPhone 13 Pro Max +136%
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2968
iPhone 13 Pro Max +58%
4691
|CPU
|-
|213922
|GPU
|-
|338801
|Memory
|-
|119504
|UX
|-
|134582
|Total score
|519360
|802473
|Stability
|-
|81%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9552
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|15.4
|OS size
|15.7 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:47 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +112%
20:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:21 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +32%
24:12 hr
Talk (3G)
20:52 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +33%
27:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7535 x 5305
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|-
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|-
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
