Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate Xs vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate Xs vs 30 Pro

Хуавей Мейт Хs
Huawei Mate Xs
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate Xs (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (103 vs 84 hours)
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (671 against 411 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 73.1 mm narrower
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate Xs
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 414 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 86.9% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 98.1%
PWM 242 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate Xs
411 nits
Mate 30 Pro +63%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 300 gramm (10.58 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mate Xs
86.9%
Mate 30 Pro +8%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate Xs and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate Xs
730
Mate 30 Pro +6%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate Xs
2968
Mate 30 Pro +3%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate Xs
457912
Mate 30 Pro +5%
479924
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (64th and 55th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 11
OS size 15.7 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate Xs
9:47 hr
Mate 30 Pro +54%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate Xs
18:21 hr
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate Xs +2%
20:52 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7535 x 5305 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate Xs
81 dB
Mate 30 Pro +1%
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 2375 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. It has a better display, battery life, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate Xs and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
2. Huawei Mate Xs and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
3. Huawei Mate Xs and Samsung Galaxy Fold
4. Huawei Mate Xs and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro
6. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish