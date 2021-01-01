Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate Xs vs Mate X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei Mate Xs (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Huawei Mate X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (457K versus 411K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mate Xs
72
Mate X
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mate Xs
82
Mate X
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mate Xs
87
Mate X
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mate Xs
73
Mate X
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mate Xs
84
Mate X
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mate Xs
77
Mate X
73

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate Xs
vs
Mate X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 414 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.9% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate Xs
411 nits
Mate X
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 300 gramm (10.58 oz) 295 gramm (10.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mate Xs
86.9%
Mate X
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate Xs and Huawei Mate X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate Xs +3%
730
Mate X
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate Xs +17%
2968
Mate X
2543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate Xs +11%
457912
Mate X
411704
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (64th and 87th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 15.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate Xs
9:47 hr
Mate X
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate Xs
18:21 hr
Mate X
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate Xs
20:52 hr
Mate X
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7535 x 5305 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate Xs
81 dB
Mate X
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 2375 USD ~ 2137 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate Xs. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate X.

