Хуавей Нова 10 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 32% higher pixel density (429 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (778 against 665 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (34:47 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 526K)
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1323 and 775 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 Pro +17%
778 nits
iPhone 11
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 Pro +15%
91.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
775
iPhone 11 +71%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
2789
iPhone 11 +24%
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 Pro
526148
iPhone 11 +19%
627955
CPU - 166661
GPU - 256531
Memory - 91027
UX - 115651
Total score 526148 627955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7565
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 100 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 12:24 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 96 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr
iPhone 11 +18%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 10 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2019
Release date July 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 10 Pro. But if the performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

