Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 10 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Хуавей Нова 10 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про Макс
Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 125% higher peak brightness (1750 against 779 nits)
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (45:56 vs 29:32 hours)
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (956K versus 523K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 Pro
779 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +125%
1750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 Pro +3%
91.1%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 Pro
523912
iPhone 14 Pro Max +83%
956349
CPU - 242019
GPU - 407261
Memory - 167432
UX - 145864
Total score 523912 956349
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Graphics score - 9802
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 100 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 12:24 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 96 hr 156 hr
General battery life
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +56%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Nova 10 Pro
2. P50 Pro vs Nova 10 Pro
3. P40 Pro vs Nova 10 Pro
4. Galaxy A73 5G vs Nova 10 Pro
5. Mate 50 vs Nova 10 Pro
6. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
7. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
8. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
9. iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
10. Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish