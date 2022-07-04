Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 10 Pro vs Honor 60 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Honor 60

Хуавей Нова 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 60
Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Huawei Honor 60

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 Pro
vs
Honor 60

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 Pro
785 nits
Honor 60
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 Pro
91.1%
Honor 60
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Huawei Honor 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 Pro +4%
788
Honor 60
759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
2797
Honor 60
2797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 Pro +3%
530119
Honor 60
516290
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2488
PCMark 3.0 score - 12104
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android Android 11
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 Magic UI 5.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr 0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr -
Watching video 12:24 hr -
Gaming 05:22 hr -
Standby 96 hr -
General battery life
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr
Honor 60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.4
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2022 December 2021
Release date July 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 10 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
2. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Huawei P50 Pro
4. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro
5. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
6. Huawei Honor 60 or Xiaomi Poco F3
7. Huawei Honor 60 or Huawei Honor 50
8. Huawei Honor 60 or Huawei Honor 50 SE
9. Huawei Honor 60 or Huawei Honor 70

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish