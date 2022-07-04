Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Honor 70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
- Shows 10% longer battery life (32:36 vs 29:32 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 782 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|61 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|500 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Honor 70 +18%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2776
2788
|CPU
|-
|162664
|GPU
|-
|166021
|Memory
|-
|87124
|UX
|-
|129564
|Total score
|523912
|540975
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11384
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android
|Android 12
|ROM
|HarmonyOS 2.0
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 10 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:26 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|10:37 hr
|12:02 hr
|Watching video
|12:24 hr
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:22 hr
|04:54 hr
|Standby
|96 hr
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8960 x 6720
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.
