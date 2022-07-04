Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 10 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (32:36 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 782 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 Pro +3%
779 nits
Honor 70
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 Pro
91.1%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
782
Honor 70 +18%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
2776
Honor 70
2788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 Pro
523912
Honor 70 +3%
540975
CPU - 162664
GPU - 166021
Memory - 87124
UX - 129564
Total score 523912 540975
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android Android 12
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 12:24 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 96 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr
Honor 70 +10%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 10 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2022 May 2022
Release date July 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

