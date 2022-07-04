Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 10 Pro vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Honor Magic 4 Pro

Хуавей Нова 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 4 Про
Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (29:32 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (932K versus 526K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 100W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (951 against 778 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 Pro
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.54:9
PPI 429 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.7%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 Pro
778 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro +22%
951 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 Pro
526148
Honor Magic 4 Pro +77%
932882
CPU - 187881
GPU - 434884
Memory - 148460
UX - 166743
Total score 526148 932882
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9893
PCMark 3.0 score - 13524
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android Android 12
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 Magic UI 6
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr 09:33 hr
Watching video 12:24 hr 11:47 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 96 hr 68 hr
General battery life
Nova 10 Pro +16%
29:32 hr
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 February 2022
Release date July 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
2. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Huawei P50 Pro
3. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Huawei Nova 9
4. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
5. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Huawei Honor 70
6. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
8. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro or Huawei P50 Pro
9. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro or Huawei Mate 50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish