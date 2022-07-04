Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 10 Pro vs Mate 50 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Mate 50

Хуавей Нова 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Мейт 50
Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Huawei Mate 50

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1037K versus 523K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1221 and 782 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 Pro
vs
Mate 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
PPI 429 ppi 442 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 Pro
779 nits
Mate 50
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 Pro +3%
91.1%
Mate 50
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Huawei Mate 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
782
Mate 50 +56%
1221
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
2776
Mate 50 +36%
3780
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 Pro
523912
Mate 50 +98%
1037722
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android Android
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4460 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:26 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr -
Watching video 12:24 hr -
Gaming 05:22 hr -
Standby 96 hr -
General battery life
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr
Mate 50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 13
2. Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro
4. Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro
5. Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
6. Huawei Mate 50 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
7. Huawei Mate 50 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
8. Huawei Mate 50 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
9. Huawei Mate 50 and Huawei Mate 40
10. Huawei Mate 50 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish