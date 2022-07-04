Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 10 Pro vs Mate 50 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Mate 50 Pro

Хуавей Нова 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Мейт 50 Про
Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1034K versus 526K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (945 against 778 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 Pro
vs
Mate 50 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 91.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 Pro
778 nits
Mate 50 Pro +21%
945 nits

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 Pro
91.1%
Mate 50 Pro
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Huawei Mate 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
775
Mate 50 Pro +64%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
2789
Mate 50 Pro +37%
3808
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 Pro
526148
Mate 50 Pro +97%
1034807
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android Android
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr 11:57 hr
Watching video 12:24 hr 14:06 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr 05:02 hr
Standby 96 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr
Mate 50 Pro +2%
30:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

