Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Nova 10

VS
Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Huawei Nova 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 Pro
vs
Nova 10

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 Pro
778 nits
Nova 10
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 162.18 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) 73.91 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 Pro +2%
91.1%
Nova 10
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 Pro +3%
775
Nova 10
751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10 Pro
2789
Nova 10
2782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 Pro +8%
526148
Nova 10
487646
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android Android 12
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:26 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr -
Watching video 12:24 hr -
Gaming 05:22 hr -
Standby 96 hr -
General battery life
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr
Nova 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 60 megapixels
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 July 2022
Release date July 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

