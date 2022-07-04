Huawei Nova 10 Pro vs Nova 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
74
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|162.18 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.91 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 Pro +3%
775
751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2789
2782
Software
|Operating system
|Android
|Android 12
|ROM
|HarmonyOS 2.0
|EMUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 10 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:26 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|10:37 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:24 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:22 hr
|-
|Standby
|96 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.
