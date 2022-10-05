Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 10 SE vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 10 SE vs Apple iPhone 13

Хуавей Нова 10 SE
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Huawei Nova 10 SE
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 10 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 SE
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 229K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 SE
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 SE
n/a
iPhone 13
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.39 mm (6.39 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.47 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.39 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 SE +2%
87.6%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 SE and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 SE
358
iPhone 13 +379%
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10 SE
1446
iPhone 13 +221%
4644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 SE
229473
iPhone 13 +249%
800563
CPU 53594 210809
GPU 51459 324750
Memory 65112 134620
UX 60740 133782
Total score 229473 800563
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8755
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM EMUI 12 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Nova 10 SE
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 10 SE
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

