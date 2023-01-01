Huawei Nova 10 SE vs Mate 50 VS Huawei Nova 10 SE Huawei Mate 50 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 10 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 SE Weighs 22 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 230K)

4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 230K) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

12% higher pixel density (442 vs 395 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 395 ppi 442 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.39 mm (6.39 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.47 mm (2.97 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.39 mm (0.29 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nova 10 SE 87.6% Mate 50 +1% 88.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4460 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2022 September 2022 Release date October 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 50 is definitely a better buy.