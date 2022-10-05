Huawei Nova 10 SE vs Nova 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 10 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 SE
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (487K versus 229K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
74
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.39 mm (6.39 inches)
|162.18 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.47 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.91 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.39 mm (0.29 inches)
|6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
358
Nova 10 +110%
751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1446
Nova 10 +92%
2782
|CPU
|53594
|-
|GPU
|51459
|-
|Memory
|65112
|-
|UX
|60740
|-
|Total score
|229473
|487646
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|EMUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 10 is definitely a better buy.
