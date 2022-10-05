Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 10 SE vs Nova 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 10 SE vs Nova 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 10 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (526K versus 229K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 775 and 358 points
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10 SE
vs
Nova 10 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10 SE
n/a
Nova 10 Pro
778 nits

Design and build

Height 162.39 mm (6.39 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.47 mm (2.97 inches) 74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.39 mm (0.29 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 SE
87.6%
Nova 10 Pro +4%
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 SE and Huawei Nova 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1114 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10 SE
358
Nova 10 Pro +116%
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10 SE
1446
Nova 10 Pro +93%
2789
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10 SE
229473
Nova 10 Pro +129%
526148
CPU 53594 -
GPU 51459 -
Memory 65112 -
UX 60740 -
Total score 229473 526148
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android
ROM EMUI 12 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (80% in 10 min)
Full charging time - 0:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:37 hr
Watching video - 12:24 hr
Gaming - 05:22 hr
Standby - 96 hr
General battery life
Nova 10 SE
n/a
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2022 July 2022
Release date October 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

