Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 10 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.