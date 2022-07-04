Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.