Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 721 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3279 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (779K versus 487K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1733 and 751 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 10
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 10
n/a
iPhone 14
835 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.18 mm (6.39 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.91 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.88 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 10 +4%
89.6%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 10 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 10
751
iPhone 14 +131%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 10
2782
iPhone 14 +70%
4724
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 10
487646
iPhone 14 +60%
779836
CPU - 209437
GPU - 333181
Memory - 105776
UX - 131735
Total score 487646 779836
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 10
n/a
iPhone 14
9519
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9519
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
ROM EMUI 12 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:25 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Nova 10
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 10
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

