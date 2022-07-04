Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.