Huawei Nova 11 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3227 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 20W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (830 against 707 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
78
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
75
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
73
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.89:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple A15 GPU
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4671
|CPU
|-
|202276
|GPU
|-
|340827
|Memory
|-
|132614
|UX
|-
|128546
|Total score
|-
|810002
|Max surface temperature
|-
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8711
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|HarmonyOS 3.0
|-
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|52 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
144
Generic camera score
125
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|September 2021
|Release date
|April 2023
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 11 Pro. But if the camera, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.
