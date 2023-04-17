Huawei Nova 11 Pro vs Honor 90 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Honor 90 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 90W)
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
83
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
80
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.89:9
|19.89:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|-
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4193
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android
|Android 13
|ROM
|HarmonyOS 3.0
|MagicOS 7.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|90 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (56% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|16256 x 12192
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|112°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|8160 x 6112
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|52 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 Pro is definitely a better buy.
