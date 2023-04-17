Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 11 Pro vs 90 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 11 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Honor 90 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 90W)
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova 11 Pro and Honor 90 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Nova 11 Pro
100*
90 Pro
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 11 Pro
vs
90 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9 19.89:9
PPI 429 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 11 Pro
707 nits
90 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.35 mm (2.93 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 11 Pro
91.1%
90 Pro
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 11 Pro and Honor 90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
90 Pro
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
90 Pro
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 11 Pro
n/a
90 Pro
1067782
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android Android 13
ROM HarmonyOS 3.0 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (56% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16256 x 12192
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 52 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 May 2023
Release date April 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 Pro is definitely a better buy.

