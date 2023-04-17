Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 11 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

71 out of 100
Huawei Nova 11
VS
64 out of 100
Apple iPhone 11
Huawei Nova 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Nova 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 12.4% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 18W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 20% higher pixel density (391 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 523K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1339 and 1011 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova 11 and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 11
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1084 x 2412 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 11
n/a
iPhone 11
673 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.29 mm (6.35 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.96 mm (2.95 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.88 mm (0.27 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 11 +16%
91.4%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 11 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 11
1011
iPhone 11 +32%
1339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 11
2431
iPhone 11 +43%
3483
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 11
523581
iPhone 11 +21%
632275
CPU 157375 166661
GPU 1711499 256531
Memory 96225 91027
UX 83714 115651
Total score 523581 632275
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 11
n/a
iPhone 11
7538
Max surface temperature - 43.6 °C
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7538
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM EMUI 13 -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Nova 11
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.61 microns -
Sensor type PureCel BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nova 11
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Nova 11
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
Nova 11
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nova 11
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2019
Release date April 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

