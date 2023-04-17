Huawei Nova 11 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Nova 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 12.4% more screen real estate
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 18W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 20% higher pixel density (391 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 523K)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1339 and 1011 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1084 x 2412 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.4%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.29 mm (6.35 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|74.96 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Green
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|157375
|166661
|GPU
|1711499
|256531
|Memory
|96225
|91027
|UX
|83714
|115651
|Total score
|523581
|632275
|Max surface temperature
|-
|43.6 °C
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7538
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|EMUI 13
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|-
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8960 x 6720
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2023
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 11 is definitely a better buy.
