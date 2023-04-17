Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 11 vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 11 vs Honor 70

71 out of 100
Huawei Nova 11
VS
68 out of 100
Honor 70
Huawei Nova 11
Honor 70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Nova 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1011 and 939 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova 11 and Honor 70 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 11
83*
Honor 70
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 11
71*
Honor 70
68
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 11
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1084 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 11
n/a
Honor 70
763 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.29 mm (6.35 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.96 mm (2.95 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 6.88 mm (0.27 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 11 +1%
91.4%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 11 and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~845 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 11 +8%
1011
Honor 70
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 11
2431
Honor 70 +15%
2799
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 11
523581
Honor 70 +6%
555110
CPU 157375 162275
GPU 1711499 168406
Memory 96225 93080
UX 83714 129303
Total score 523581 555110
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 11
n/a
Honor 70
2636
Web score - 10381
Video editing - 7005
Photo editing - 23875
Data manipulation - 9312
Writing score - 13809
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM EMUI 13 Magic UI 7.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:02 hr
Watching video - 14:45 hr
Gaming - 04:54 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Nova 11
n/a
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 122°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nova 11
n/a
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Nova 11
n/a
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
Nova 11
n/a
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nova 11
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 May 2022
Release date April 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
