Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 11 vs Nova 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 11 vs Nova 10

71 out of 100
Huawei Nova 11
VS
68 out of 100
Huawei Nova 10
Huawei Nova 11
Huawei Nova 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Nova 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1011 and 756 points

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova 11 and Nova 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 11
83*
Nova 10
78*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 11
71*
Nova 10
68*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 11
vs
Nova 10

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1084 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.29 mm (6.35 inches) 162.18 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.96 mm (2.95 inches) 73.91 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.88 mm (0.27 inches) 6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 11 +2%
91.4%
Nova 10
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 11 and Huawei Nova 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 11 +34%
1011
Nova 10
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 11
2431
Nova 10 +17%
2834
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 11
523581
Nova 10 +4%
542291
CPU 157375 161110
GPU 1711499 160522
Memory 96225 92960
UX 83714 122965
Total score 523581 542291
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 11
n/a
Nova 10
2162
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM EMUI 13 EMUI 12

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720 8960 x 6720
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.61 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type PureCel PureCel
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 July 2022
Release date April 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Nova 9 and Nova 10
2. Nova 10 SE and Nova 10
3. Nova 11 Pro and Nova 11
4. Nova 10 SE and Nova 11
5. Galaxy A54 5G and Nova 11
6. Galaxy A73 5G and Nova 11
7. iPhone 11 and Nova 11
8. Nova 9 and Nova 11
9. Galaxy A34 5G and Nova 11
10. Honor 70 and Nova 11
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский