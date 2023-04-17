Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 11 vs Nova 10 SE – which one to choose?

71 out of 100
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Nova 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on April 17, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (523K versus 266K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova 11 and Nova 10 SE crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1084 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.29 mm (6.35 inches) 162.39 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.96 mm (2.95 inches) 75.47 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 6.88 mm (0.27 inches) 7.39 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 11 +4%
91.4%
Nova 10 SE
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 11 and Huawei Nova 10 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 11 +179%
1011
Nova 10 SE
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 11 +65%
2431
Nova 10 SE
1471
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 11 +96%
523581
Nova 10 SE
266571
CPU 157375 78358
GPU 1711499 51231
Memory 96225 74390
UX 83714 60484
Total score 523581 266571
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM EMUI 13 EMUI 12

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:32 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.61 microns -
Sensor type PureCel -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 October 2022
Release date April 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 11 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
