Huawei Nova 3 vs Honor 10

Huawei Nova 3
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Nova 3 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 11, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 159K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 3
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.47% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 3
n/a
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 3 +6%
84.47%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 3
n/a
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 3
n/a
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 3
209964
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 3 +42%
226559
Honor 10
159477
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 54 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:08 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 3
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 3
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 3
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 3
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 April 2018
Release date July 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 3. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

