Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Nova 3i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on July 18, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.