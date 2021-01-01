Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 3i vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Nova 3i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on July 18, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 167K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (451 against 343 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Comes with 410 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3340 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 3i
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 3i
343 nits
Honor 20 +31%
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 3i
82.2%
Honor 20 +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 3i and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 3i
319
Honor 20 +111%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 3i
1328
Honor 20 +77%
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 3i
138555
Honor 20 +122%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 3i
167262
Honor 20 +141%
402897
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.0 Magic 4.0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 3i
n/a
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 3i
n/a
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 3i
n/a
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 3i
n/a
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 May 2019
Release date October 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.64 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

