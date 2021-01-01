Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 3i vs Nova 3 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 3i vs Nova 3

Хуавей Nova 3i
VS
Хуавей Нова 3
Huawei Nova 3i
Huawei Nova 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Nova 3i (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on July 18, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 3, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 167K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Comes with 410 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3340 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 3i
59
Nova 3
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nova 3i
35
Nova 3
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 3i
55
Nova 3
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 3i
51
Nova 3
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 3i
54
Nova 3
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 3i
50
Nova 3
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 3i
vs
Nova 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 84.47%
Max. Brightness
Nova 3i
343 nits
Nova 3
n/a

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 3i
82.2%
Nova 3 +3%
84.47%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 3i and Huawei Nova 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 3i
319
Nova 3
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 3i
1328
Nova 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 3i
138555
Nova 3 +52%
209964
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 3i
167262
Nova 3 +35%
226559
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.0 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 54 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 July 2018
Release date October 2018 July 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.64 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (14.3%)
12 (85.7%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Nova 3i and P30 Lite
2. Nova 3i and Galaxy A51
3. Nova 3i and Redmi Note 8
4. Nova 3i and Y9 Prime (2019)
5. Nova 3i and Nova 4
6. Nova 3 and Galaxy A50
7. Nova 3 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Nova 3 and Honor 20
9. Nova 3 and Huawei P20
10. Nova 3 and Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish