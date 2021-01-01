Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 4 vs Nova 3 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 4 vs Nova 3

Хуавей нова 4
VS
Хуавей Нова 3
Huawei Nova 4
Huawei Nova 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 4 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on December 17, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 4
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 4
62
Nova 3
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nova 4
52
Nova 3
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 4
69
Nova 3
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 4
57
Nova 3
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 4
71
Nova 3
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 4
60
Nova 3
58

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 4
vs
Nova 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.47%

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 4 +2%
86%
Nova 3
84.47%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 4 and Huawei Nova 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Nova 4
1874
Nova 3 +3%
1931
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Nova 4
6394
Nova 3 +3%
6578
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 4
206750
Nova 3 +2%
209964
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 4
n/a
Nova 3
226559
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 54 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2018 July 2018
Release date December 2018 July 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Nova 4. It has a better display and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 4
2. Huawei P40 Lite and Nova 4
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei Nova 3
4. Huawei P30 Lite and Nova 3
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Nova 3
6. Huawei Nova 5T and Nova 3
7. Xiaomi Mi 8 and Huawei Nova 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish