Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 4 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on December 17, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.