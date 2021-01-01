Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 4 vs Nova 3i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Nova 4 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on December 17, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 4
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Comes with 410 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3340 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 4
62
Nova 3i
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nova 4
52
Nova 3i
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 4
69
Nova 3i
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 4
57
Nova 3i
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 4
71
Nova 3i
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 4
60
Nova 3i
51

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 4
vs
Nova 3i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82.2%
Max. Brightness
Nova 4
n/a
Nova 3i
343 nits

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 4 +5%
86%
Nova 3i
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 4 and Huawei Nova 3i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G51
GPU clock 767 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 4
n/a
Nova 3i
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 4
n/a
Nova 3i
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 4 +49%
206750
Nova 3i
138555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 4
n/a
Nova 3i
167262
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2018 July 2018
Release date December 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) - 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.64 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 4 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
