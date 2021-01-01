Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 5 Pro vs Nova 5 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 5 Pro vs Nova 5

Хуавей Нова 5 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 5
Huawei Nova 5 Pro
Huawei Nova 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Nova 5 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on July 21, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 5, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5 Pro
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 307K)
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 598 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 5 Pro
vs
Nova 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Nova 5 Pro
442 nits
Nova 5
442 nits

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Orange, Purple Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 5 Pro
85.1%
Nova 5
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 5 Pro and Huawei Nova 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 720 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 5 Pro +18%
708
Nova 5
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 5 Pro +30%
2524
Nova 5
1941
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nova 5 Pro
232678
Nova 5
232678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nova 5 Pro +32%
406858
Nova 5
307888
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (131st and 212th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Yes (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 105° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2019 July 2019
Release date July 2019 July 2019
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Nova 5 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 5 Pro
2. Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Nova 5 Pro
3. Huawei Nova 6 and Huawei Nova 5 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Nova 5
5. Huawei Honor 20 and Huawei Nova 5
6. Huawei Nova 7 and Huawei Nova 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish